[Pitik Bulag] Editorial Cartoons of the Week (March 22 to 28)

This compilation of drawings from seasoned and emerging editorial cartoonists highlights the key issues of the week in the Philippines.

Isang Tasang Kape, March 26, 2025

Cartoonist Zach, March 27, 2025

Robbie Komiks, March 28, 2025

The Political Idiot, March 28, 2025

Miel, March 24, 2025

Latagaw, March 25, 2025

Sat’s Ire, March 27, 2025

Shane Pobar, March 22, 2025

Ashley Ace Albienda, March 25, 2025

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