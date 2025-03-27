Cartoons of the Week
Cartoons of the Week

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Pitik Bulag

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[Pitik Bulag] Editorial Cartoons of the Week (March 22 to 28)

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[Pitik Bulag] Editorial Cartoons of the Week (March 22 to 28)

Cartoons compiled by Pitik Bulag

This compilation of drawings from seasoned and emerging editorial cartoonists highlights the key issues of the week in the Philippines.
Isang Tasang Kape, March 26, 2025
Cartoonist Zach, March 27, 2025
Robbie Komiks, March 28, 2025
The Political Idiot, March 28, 2025
Miel, March 24, 2025
Latagaw, March 25, 2025
Sat’s Ire, March 27, 2025
Shane Pobar, March 22, 2025
Ashley Ace Albienda, March 25, 2025

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