Political dynasties, as drawn by Cebuano cartoonist ‘Latagaw’

Josua Cabrera has contributed an editorial cartoon that explores the issue of political dynasties.

Pitik Bulag has teamed up with #FactsFirstPH and MovePH (with the support of Google News Initiative) to produce a series of comics strips that focused on the 2025 Elections. Complementing this, Josua Cabrera has contributed an editorial cartoon that explores the issue of political dynasties.

Also known as Latagaw, Josua is a former Editorial Art Chief and Editorial Cartoonist of SunStar Cebu. An award-winning Poet and Cartoonist, Visual artist and a recipient Don Carlos Palanca award for Cebuano short fiction in 2005. He is the creator of “Jimsky Comics”, “Latagaw (Wanderer) comics” that were published in SunStar Cebu newspaper.

This collaborative effort not only aims to provide information and crucial context, empowering Filipino voters to make informed choices. #AmbagNatin

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